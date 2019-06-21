Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Martin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Richard R. Martin Notice
Martin, Richard R. Born to Eternal Life June 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Mona Shaw. Father of Pam, Keith, Todd, Chrissy, Brett, Misa, Rachel, Sheila and the late Thomas, Melinda and Curt. Special cousin and great friend Andy Casper. Further survived by grandchildren, great grand children, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends and his cat Te Tu. Richard was a 50 year member of the Muskego Fire Company. He also worked for Matt Starck and Marino Construction for many years. A visitation will be held at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH (S66 W14325 W. Janesville Rd. Tess Corners, WI) on Monday June 24, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:45 AM with the funeral service to begin at 12 Noon. Interment St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline