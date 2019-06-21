|
Martin, Richard R. Born to Eternal Life June 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Mona Shaw. Father of Pam, Keith, Todd, Chrissy, Brett, Misa, Rachel, Sheila and the late Thomas, Melinda and Curt. Special cousin and great friend Andy Casper. Further survived by grandchildren, great grand children, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends and his cat Te Tu. Richard was a 50 year member of the Muskego Fire Company. He also worked for Matt Starck and Marino Construction for many years. A visitation will be held at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH (S66 W14325 W. Janesville Rd. Tess Corners, WI) on Monday June 24, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:45 AM with the funeral service to begin at 12 Noon. Interment St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2019