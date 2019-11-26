Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
8444 West Melvina
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
8444 West Melvina
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Passow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Passow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard R. Passow Notice
Richard R. Passow

Milwaukee - Dad went to be with his Lord on Monday November 4, 2019. He is survived by his children Richard, Linda, Debbie, Robert, David, Dawn, Jeff and Tami, 17 grandkids, 19 great-grandkids, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. He joined his wife of 68 years Gladys and daughters Donna and Terri.

Richard was a World War II Veteran, worked at Rexnord for 44 years and worked at various car dealerships up until he was 84 years old.

Please join us in a celebration of our Dad's life on December 7, 2019, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 8444 West Melvina, Milwaukee Wi, visitation from 12 PM until time of Service at 2 PM.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline