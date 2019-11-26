|
Richard R. Passow
Milwaukee - Dad went to be with his Lord on Monday November 4, 2019. He is survived by his children Richard, Linda, Debbie, Robert, David, Dawn, Jeff and Tami, 17 grandkids, 19 great-grandkids, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. He joined his wife of 68 years Gladys and daughters Donna and Terri.
Richard was a World War II Veteran, worked at Rexnord for 44 years and worked at various car dealerships up until he was 84 years old.
Please join us in a celebration of our Dad's life on December 7, 2019, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 8444 West Melvina, Milwaukee Wi, visitation from 12 PM until time of Service at 2 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019