Schultz, Richard "Rick" R. Entered God's loving arms, Monday June 10, 2019 at the age 51. Loving soulmate to Kim Jrolf for 19 1/2 Years. His beloved sons the late Richard Ray III, Seth Philip and Adam Riley Schultz. Loving son of Maria Schultz. Dear brother of Trayce (Steve) Donaldson and the late Tammy Stewart. Also loved by many nieces, nephews other relatives and good friends. A very heartfelt thank you to Rick's great team of doctors- Dr. Brian Buggy, Dr. Stephen Desidero, Dr. Theodore Gronski, Dr. David Rein, Dr. Steven Leh, Dr. Tarif Smadi, Dr. Merle Orr, Dr. James Russell, Dr. Hakeem Lawal, Dr. Jeffrey Derus and Dr. Peter Medved. A special thank you to all the nurses and caregivers over the years. He will be greatly missed by his 12 fur babies. Special love to Rick's best friend, Jeff Parmann. Rick proudly served his country in the United States Marines for 6 years. Visitation at the Funeral Home Friday June 21st, 4-6:45 PM Celebration of Rick's life at 7 PM, additional Visitation Saturday June 22nd 11-12 Noon. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. In honor of Rick's love of the Packers, please wear you favorite Packer's attire, Rick, you will always be loved, remembered and missed. Loving you always your fuzzy butt Kim. "OORAH"





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary