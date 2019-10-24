Resources
Richard J. Reichel, age 79, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019. He was born on January 20, 1940 to Richard and Doris Reichel. He was an avid fisherman, and served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a devoted husband to his wife Ileen for 39 years. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother.

He is survived by his wife Ileen; Children Ryan (Courtney) Reichel, Amber (Craig) Holland; Sister Judith Salas; Grandchildren Kylee Holland, Madison Reichel, Brently Holland, Clay Reichel and Finnly Holland. Richard is further survived by many other relatives and friends.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Doris Reichel.

A Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 until 5:15. A Funeral Service for Richard will be held at 5:30pm at the Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend), with Pastor John Bass officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family of Richard Reichel.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
