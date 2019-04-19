|
|
Ripple, Richard Richard Ripple, 84 passed away peacefully on April 10 at the Brightondale Assisted Living Center in New Brighton, MN. He is survived by his daughter Catherine, and his son Steven. His wife, Camille preceded him in death. He attended South Division High in Milwaukee and worked for WI Bell and ATT for many years. He and his family moved to River Falls, WI, many years ago but still kept close ties with friends and family in the Milwaukee area. A memorial service will be held at the Bakken-Young Funeral home, in River Falls, WI, April 20, 10 AM. We request that donations be made to the Salvation Army or the Lewy Body Dementia Association in lieu of flowers.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019