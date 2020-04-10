Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Richard Robert "Dick" Roehr

Richard Robert "Dick" Roehr Notice
Richard Robert Roehr "Dick"

Muskego - Passed in peace April 7, 2020, at the age of 90. Dear husband of Margie Alene (Bean) Roehr, who preceded him with whom he shared 67 years of happy marriage. Loving father of Nancy Lynne Roehr (Steve Euller), Richard Scott Roehr (Elizabeth), Neil Alan Roehr (Brenda) and Tina Kay Roehr; grandfather of Elizabeth Euller, Laura Euller, Emmett Roehr and Hannah Roehr. Grateful thanks to the kind staff and caregivers at Tudor Oaks Senior Living Community. Private family services to be held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
