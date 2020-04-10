|
Richard Robert Roehr "Dick"
Muskego - Passed in peace April 7, 2020, at the age of 90. Dear husband of Margie Alene (Bean) Roehr, who preceded him with whom he shared 67 years of happy marriage. Loving father of Nancy Lynne Roehr (Steve Euller), Richard Scott Roehr (Elizabeth), Neil Alan Roehr (Brenda) and Tina Kay Roehr; grandfather of Elizabeth Euller, Laura Euller, Emmett Roehr and Hannah Roehr. Grateful thanks to the kind staff and caregivers at Tudor Oaks Senior Living Community. Private family services to be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020