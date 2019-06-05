Services
Richard Siegel D.D.S. Notice
Siegel, Richard D.D.S. Passed away on June 3, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Joan Siegel. Loving father of Melissa (James) Sosman, Mark (Davita) Siegel and Kenneth (Christine) Siegel. Proud grandfather of Samantha (Daniel) Goldish, Jeremy Sosman and Ethan, Sophia, Connor and Kayla Siegel and great-grandfather of Jaxon Goldish. Funeral service Thursday, June 6 at 11:00 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct. Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
