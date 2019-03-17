Resources
Simons, Richard Richard P Simons, born Feb 15, 1931, left us Feb 13, 2013. The son of George B and Isabella Simons A Kenosha resident for 25 yrs, Rich was a gifted artist active at St Elizabeth's, the senior center, Serra, KAFASI, and loved the cubs. Rich is survived by his beloved Brother, Sister-in-law, Niece, 5 children and their spouses, plus 2 great- and 15 grand children among-st other family. Join us at St Elizabeth's Church, 4816 7th Ave, Kenosha, for a 9AM memorial, 10AM mass, and 11 AM reception at Circa, 4902-7th Ave, Kenosha
