Richard SoldierMilwaukee - Our beloved and beautifully talented Ricky walked on October 3, 2020 at the age of 47. He joined his beloved parents, Dick and Stella. Dear brother to Liz and Wesley, Mary, Susan, Grace and Joseph. Beloved uncle of Marisa and Ilana and great uncle of Hazel. He is survived by his cats, Whitey and Fat Cat, the Harker family, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 7th from 11:30 to 1:00 P.M.