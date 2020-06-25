Judge Richard T. "Dick" Becker
Judge Richard T. "Dick" Becker

Hartford - age 84, passed away on June 22, 2020. Husband of the Late Kay (nee Boorman) Becker. Survived by his children: Jerome (Karen), Thomas, Gregory (Kristine), Ann Becker, Joseph (Cheri), Kathleen (Jason) Harris and Margaret (Heath) Swyers; 21 grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers and sisters and other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Schauer Arts Center (147 N Rural St. Hartford, WI 53027) from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., with a brief program at 6:00 p.m.






Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
