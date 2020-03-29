|
|
Richard "Dick" Talatzko
Waukesha - Passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Karen (née Slottke) for 31 years. Loving Dad of Richard (Monika), Lori (Robert) Detaege, William (Dianne) and Dawn (Matt) Windisch. Dear brother of Marilyn (Edward) Mallonen. Further survived by 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Genevieve Talatzko.
Dick served in the US Marines and was a member of the Badger Detachment, earning Recruiter of the Year (2002) and the Four Chaplains Award (2005).
A talented drummer, Dick played for over 60 years with various Polka Bands and was inducted into the WI Polka Hall of Fame. He was sideman of the year in 2003.
Special thanks for the care and kindness shown to Dick and our family by the staff of Linden Grove Communities and St. Croix Hospice.
Due to recent health and safety concerns, memorial services for Dick will be held at a later date at Holy Apostles Catholic Parish in New Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Badger Detachment Marine Corps League, 3560 S. 81st Street, Milwaukee, WI 53220 or , 620 S. 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Please visit our website for further updates.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020