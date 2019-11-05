|
Richard "Dick" Urban Schrage
Menomonee Falls - Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 86 with his wife and family by his side. Dick was born in Mount Calvary, Wisconsin of the late Urban and Anne Wrich Schrage. Loving brother to the late Jean Mischo.
Beloved husband of 61 years to Elaine and father to four children Dean Schrage (Andrea), Lynn Schrage, Denise (Carl) Ehr and Nina (James) Claudio. Loving grandfather to Jordan (Anna), Stephan, Briana, Sophia, Ariel, Lydia, Alec, Ciara, Nick and great-grandfather to Cameron and Marissa.
Dick was a proud veteran of the U.S. Airforce. He graduated with a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering. He retired from Ameritech in 1991 and enjoyed retired life with Elaine. He most treasured spending time with his family.
Visitation on Friday, November 8 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home.
Visitation on Saturday, November 9 at 9:00 AM, followed by Mass at 10:00 AM at Saint Anthony Church, N74 W13604 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls. Private burial service in Saint Anthony Cemetery, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019