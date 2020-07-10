Richard V. KiedrowskiGreenfield - Richard Kiedrowski passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 10, 2020 at 82 years old after a full and rich life with those lucky enough to know him.He is survived by his most devoted and loving wife Margaret (nee Long of Grafton) of 59 years, son Dr. Brian Kiedrowski, daughters Beth Kastner and Jillayne (Jamie) Waggoner, and grandchildren Ethan, Marlo, Bryce and Nicholas. Richard was preceded in death by his mother and step father Roman and Vera Kreid and brother, Jim Kiedrowski.Richard was born on January 2, 1938 in the rolling hills of Glencoe, WI. He grew up in Fountain City and Sparta, WI. After he and his friends created their own company cleaning officers' barracks in Fort McCoy, he pursued a degree in Secondary Education in History and Physical Education/Health at UW-LaCrosse, graduating in 1960. He later earned his Masters Degree in Science from Winona State University in 1967. He began and taught his entire career at Whitnall High School in Greenfield, WI as a Physical Education Teacher for 35 years. He coached football and wrestling for 16 years and taught Driver's Education every summer for 23 years. Richard had the most wonderful, fun and amazing friends and colleagues that connected all of us through great camping trips during Easter vacations to Florida and out West in the summers throughout the years. He and his wife continued the traditions throughout their retirement and added highlight journeys to Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, Ireland and the Panama Canal and snowbirding in Naples, Florida. Bozeman, Montana was his favorite oasis where he fished the Gallatin River up until the age of 78. From the beginning to the end of his life Richard embodied a truly wonderful, rich life, well lived.Describing Richard would not be complete without embracing his passions: deer hunting (both gun & bow) never missing a season. Packer Sunday was a religion as his life ran on Lombardi time.Richard Kiedrowski had a commanding presence. He had a gift to lead, teach and coach. He was a continuously positive and happy spirit. People loved to be around him. He impacted thousands of lives. He strongly believed and demonstrated that nothing was more important than family. He will be missed deeply by family, friends and students. May his stories live forever in our hearts.A private family service will be held. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date when the pandemic has passed. If desired, memorials to UW-LaCrosse Alumni Association, 615 East Avenue North, LaCrosse, WI 54601 or Whitnall Athletics/Mr. David Pentek and Mr. J Quinlan, Whitnall High School, 5000 South 116th Street, Greenfield, WI 53228 appreciated. Online condolences can be made on the Hartson Funeral Home website.