Richard "Dick" Vaughan
Richard "Dick" Vaughan

West Allis - Was born to eternal life at the age of 81 on June 4th, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Marilyn (Radomski). Loving father to Bethany (Chris) King and Richard (Kelley). Loving Grandpa to Gabriel, Gianna, Gavin and Owen. Further survived by his mother Emily Vaughan, brother Terry, sister Judy Hytry and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will take place June 8th at 1PM at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP CHURCH 1121 S. 116th St. West Allis, 53214. Family will greet guests from 11AM until the time of Mass. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP CHURCH
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP CHURCH
