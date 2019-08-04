Services
Klein, Richard W. Richard died peacefully on July 30, 2019 at age 70. Loving father of Richard Jr. and Ryan. Proud grandfather of Joshua and Alexander. Also survived by his mother Louise, sisters Margaret Brey (Dale Morrell), Marie (Warren) Timm and brother Adam II (Sharon). Preceded in death by his father Adam and his cherished companion JoAnn Miller. Private Services will be held. Special Thank You to the caregivers at Southpointe Healthcare Center. Memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019
