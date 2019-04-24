|
Laudenbach, Richard W. Passed away peacefully on April 15th, 2019 at the age of 69. Richard is survived by brothers; Alan & John (Rosa) and sisters; Carol & Kathy. Niece; Amanda Laudenbach & nephews; William (Melissa) Mattar & his son Dylan. Further survived by other family, friends and his Altruistic Kidney Donor; John (Pat) Waymel. John's special gift extended Richard's life by 14 years, for which we are extremely grateful. Richard is preceded in death by his parents; Lucille & Louis Laudenbach, sister-in-law; Lori Laudenbach and nephew; Kris Marseglia. We would like to thank the staff of Hometown Hospice and Franciscan Villa for the compassionate care they provided to Richard and our family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. Committal Services will be held on SATURDAY, April 27, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at MT. OLIVET CEMETERY 3801 W Morgan Ave, Milwaukee. (Please meet at the cemetery office at 11:45 A.M.). Continued fellowship and a luncheon for Richard will take place after the services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019