Richard Walter Larsen
Summerfield, FL - Richard Walter Larsen, 81, of Summerfield, FL, formerly of Cedarburg, WI, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 81. He worked for the State of Wisconsin, Department of Justice for more than 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents-Walter Larsen and Mary Knitter and son Michael Joseph Larsen. Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra (nee Plapper); children, Sharon VanderZanden (Ted), Susan Larsen, and Shelly Johnson (Wade); Aunt Mary Knaus; grandchildren, Adam, Austin, Spencer and Jack; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Randy Schopf.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019