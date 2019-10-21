Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Larsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Walter Larsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Walter Larsen Notice
Richard Walter Larsen

Summerfield, FL - Richard Walter Larsen, 81, of Summerfield, FL, formerly of Cedarburg, WI, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 81. He worked for the State of Wisconsin, Department of Justice for more than 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents-Walter Larsen and Mary Knitter and son Michael Joseph Larsen. Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra (nee Plapper); children, Sharon VanderZanden (Ted), Susan Larsen, and Shelly Johnson (Wade); Aunt Mary Knaus; grandchildren, Adam, Austin, Spencer and Jack; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Randy Schopf.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline