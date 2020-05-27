Richard Wasicka
passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 71 years. He is survived by his wife and children.
Visitation will be at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6 from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Funeral service on Saturday at 11:00. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 31, 2020.