Richard Wasicka
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Wasicka

passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 71 years. He is survived by his wife and children.

Visitation will be at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6 from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Funeral service on Saturday at 11:00. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Please visit www.molthenbell.com to sign our online guestbook and share memories.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved