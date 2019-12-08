Services
Richard Weyer
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:15 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
West Bend, WI
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
West Bend, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Weyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Weyer


1951 - 2019
Richard Weyer Notice
Richard Weyer

Jackson - Dec 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Julie (nee Wanta). Loving father of Ryan (Karen) and Joshua (Moriah). Proud grandpa of Mason, Owen, Scarlette, Izabella and the late Lucas. Further survived by 8 brothers and sisters Joseph (Virginia), Donald (Susan), Jeanette (Michael) Prodoehl, Mary (John) Barnes, Kathleen (Paul) Gielow, Kenneth (Michele), Dennis (Julie) and Ruth Ann (Robert) Butler, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Fri at 6:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, West Bend. Private inurnment. Gathering at church Fri from 4 until 6:15 p.m. The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. www.schmidtfuneralhome.com. 262-334-2301.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019
