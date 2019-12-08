|
Richard Weyer
Jackson - Dec 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Julie (nee Wanta). Loving father of Ryan (Karen) and Joshua (Moriah). Proud grandpa of Mason, Owen, Scarlette, Izabella and the late Lucas. Further survived by 8 brothers and sisters Joseph (Virginia), Donald (Susan), Jeanette (Michael) Prodoehl, Mary (John) Barnes, Kathleen (Paul) Gielow, Kenneth (Michele), Dennis (Julie) and Ruth Ann (Robert) Butler, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Fri at 6:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, West Bend. Private inurnment. Gathering at church Fri from 4 until 6:15 p.m. The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. www.schmidtfuneralhome.com. 262-334-2301.
