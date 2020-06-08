Richard WIlliam Horst Sr.
Richard WIlliam Horst Sr.

West Allis - Born to Eternal Life Friday, June 5th 2020, age 71 years old. Loving Father of Mishelle (Ryan) O'Shasky, Amber and Richard "R.J.". Grandfather of Trevor (Aimee), Aria, Sabrena, Mitchell, Kali, Casey and Justin. Great Grandfather of Cecilia, Silas and Aubrey. Brother of Mary Ann (Allen) Pollnow, Alexander D. SR. (Cheryl), Michael (Pamela) and Larry. Preceeded in death by his parents William and Florence Horst and Sister Linda.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Friday, June 12 from 11 AM - 3 PM. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Peer Association, Inc., 5795 County Road O, Rudolph, WI 54475 (Ein: 82-3500736) www.peerassociation22.org.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
