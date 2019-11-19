Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Apostles Catholic Parish
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Apostles Catholic Parish
Richard "Dick" Zimmerman

Richard "Dick" Zimmerman Notice
Richard "Dick" Zimmerman

Age 66, found peace Saturday, November 16th. Dick is survived by his wife Cindy of 40 years, children Nicole (Dan) Trickle, Shannon (Bryan) Kelly, Brandon (Ashleigh) Zimmerman, Cassidy (Hector) Alvarado, along with his grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. A Memorial Celebration of Dick's life will be from 11am until 12pm on Saturday, November 30th at Holy Apostles Catholic Parish, with mass to follow at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2019
