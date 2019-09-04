Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
West Bend - Richard D. Zurn, age 70 yrs. Passed away Saturday August 31, 2019. Richard was a self employed flooring installer. He is survived by his wife Karen (nee Porath), children Christine Roy and Steven Zurn, 4 grandsons, 2 great-granddaughters, sister Judy Genthe, brothers; Gary (Debra), Bob, Jeff, Tim and Tom (Lisa) Zurn, sister Sue Dormondy, brother-in-law Robert (Julie) Porath, sisters-in-law Judy (Dave) Kuczynski and Nancy (Fred) Lohn, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 6:00pm Friday September 6 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
