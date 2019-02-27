Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Rick Chizek

Rick Chizek Notice
Chizek, Rick Found eternal life on February 24, 2019 , age 76. Beloved husband to Kim. Loving father of Stacy Chic, Jonathan, Mary Comolli and Amy Gorley. Proud grandpa of Joscelin, Regan, Baden, Delaney, Libby and Ethan. Dear brother of Jim (Judy). Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the funeral home from 4PM until time of the Funeral Service at 6PM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Tri-County YMCA would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
