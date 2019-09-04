|
Rick Engnath
Milwaukee - age 55 was reunited with his Father Joe and Mother Judy Engnath on August 26th, 2019.
Loving husband to his wife Midge and devoted father to his Daughter Sarah and Son Chase, dedicated to his dogs Jax and Sassy. Rick is loved by his Father-in-Law Rick and Mother-in-Law Darlene Kojis; Rodriguez and Guzlecki family; as well as family in Missouri and Hudson, WI area he held very dear to him. Rick shared many good times with his close friends from fantasy football and softball where he was known as "Rick the Jag".
As a business owner of H&R, Rick had developed many client/friend relationships he held dear to him. For those who knew Rick, his work ethic was solid and strong, rarely taking a day off. He held this same standard for many years in the automotive business where he has many existing friendships and prankster memories.
A visitation is to be held at Heritage Funeral Homes (4800 S. 84th St. Greenfield) Saturday, September 7th from 1:30-4:00 PM with a service following.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019