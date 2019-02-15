Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kissell, Rick Age 63, of Milwaukee, passed away on February 10, 2019. He was a dedicated husband, father, and activist. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years Anna Maria "Annie" Espinoza, children Rene and Paul, stepson Lucas Alvarez, cousin James (Evelyn) Spice, aunt Virginia (the late William) Thomas, along with cousins, extended family and friends. A graduate of South Milwaukee High School and a former student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he worked as a Spanish-English court interpreter for nearly three decades. Rick was an intelligent, passionate and caring person filled with purpose and a great sense of humor. His generosity, respect for all and quick wit will be deeply missed. A celebration of his life will take place Wednesday, February 20 from 4-7 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Peace Action-Wisconsin, 1001 E Keefe Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53212, or Voces de la Frontera, 1027 S 5th St, Milwaukee, WI 53204.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019
