Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:45 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Dr.



Ricky Weber Notice


West Milwaukee - Passed away September 11, 2019 at the age of 67 years. Loving father of Anneliese, Jacob, and Michael (Tammy) Atwater. Brother of Roberta "Bobbie" (Richard) Werning, John Jr. (Sherry) Weber, and Melvin Weber. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Thursday September 19, 2019 at 2:45 pm at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of Chimes 13235 W. Capitol Dr. with a visitation 1:00 pm until time of services.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
jsonline