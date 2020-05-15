Rita A. Wilk
Rita A. Wilk

(nee Belmer) of South Milwaukee passed away May 14, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Services are currently pending. Please see an addition at a later date or visit www.molthenbell.com for updates.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
