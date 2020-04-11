|
Rita Ann (nee Amans) Dufek
West Allis - Heaven has another angel. Reunited with her husband Charles L. on Saturday, April 11, 2020, age 90 years. Loving mother of Charles J. (Shelley), Gregory (Christine), Michael, Brian and David Dufek. Cherished sister of Patricia (John) Rickert. Dear sister-in-law of Gregory (Susan) Dufek. Also survived by grandchildren, great - grandchildren, a great, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Due to corona virus limitations, private Family Services are being held. A public Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Private entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Former owner with her husband of Chuck's Market in West Allis. Longtime active member of Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Mary Queen of Heaven campus). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020