Sr. Rita Ann Eisterhold
Milwaukee - March 6, 2020. Age 89 years. Dear sister of Eugene Eisterhold of Littlefork, MN, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 72 years.
Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 S. Layton Blvd. Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Wake service at 10AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment 1:30 PM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020