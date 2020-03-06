Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Convent,
1501 S. Layton Blvd
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Wake
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Convent,
1501 S. Layton Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Convent
1501 S. Layton Blvd
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Sister Rita Ann Eisterhold

Sister Rita Ann Eisterhold Notice
Sr. Rita Ann Eisterhold

Milwaukee - March 6, 2020. Age 89 years. Dear sister of Eugene Eisterhold of Littlefork, MN, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 72 years.

Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 S. Layton Blvd. Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Wake service at 10AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment 1:30 PM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
