Rita Bert
Cedarburg - (nee Nack) Born to Eternal Life Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband, John "Jack" Bert, sisters; Marion Martiny, Joanne O'Brien, Maxine Nack and brother, Roland Nack. Beloved mother of John "Jack" (Sandy) Bert, Mary Jo (Jim) Fuhry, Maxine (Jack) Biskobing, Anne Wick and Margaret (Mark) Mittelstadt. Dear grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 12. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Special thank you to the staff at Ellen's Home and Horizon Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg on Friday November 1, 2019 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:30am at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedarburg Cultural Center or appreciated.
