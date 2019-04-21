Services
Rita C. Jungbluth Notice
Jungbluth, Rita C. Age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Joseph. She was the loving mother of Joan, Ellyn (David) Beschta, James (Nancy), Edward, Mary (Robert) Adams, Jane (Archie) Stigney, Bill, Scott (Cheryl), Mark (Marcia), Leo (Janine), Anne Segerstrom, Clare (Dean) Zimmerman, and the late Ralph (Liz). Further survived by siblings Shirley Zwieg, Betty (Roger) Tremaine, Edward Martin, Barbara (James) Kuehl, Suzie G. Martin Grulke, Christine Martin, James (Jacky) Martin, Steve (Marge) Martin, sisters-in-law Diane Martin and Marion Martin, brother-in-law Scott Tremaine, step-brother Bob Bergman, 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters Joan Wittnebel, Mary Komp and Virginia Tremaine; her brothers Ralph, Richard, Douglas, Thomas and Michael Martin; brothers-in-law Vilas Wittnebel, Leo Komp, Martin Zwieg and Hilbert Grulke Jr. and sister-in-law Mae Martin. Rita was a dedicated wife and loving mother of thirteen children. She was also an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church where she volunteered her time and support across a variety of roles including President of the Home and School Board. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Shorehaven for their loving care, and to Vitas Hospice for their compassion. Visitation will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church 313 Circle Dr. Hartland on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 10 AM until a Memorial Mass at 12 PM with a celebration of life and refreshments to follow. Final rest St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Charles or Shorehaven.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
