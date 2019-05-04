Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Rita C. Thay

Thay, Rita C. (Nee Smith) Age 73. Passed away peacefully on May 2nd surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Norman for 53 years. Cherished mother of Dawn (David) Gregor. Loving grandmother of Samantha and Alyssa. Further survived by her sister Cheryl Butcher, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Ginny Kish. She was a caring nurse for 37 years both in West Allis and Carson City, NV. A visitation will be held on Sunday May 5th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 5 to 7pm followed by a funeral service at 7pm. Memorials made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2019
