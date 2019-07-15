|
Kehoe, Rita Rita Eleanora (Lassa) Kehoe, 85, of East Troy passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 at Glenwood in Whitewater, Wisconsin. Rita was born on October 31, 1933 in Milwaukee to William and Apolonia (Brozek) Lassa. She was raisied on the south side of Milwaukee with her sisters, Dorothy and Kathleen. Rita graduated from Bay View High School and attended Cardinal Strich College. She continued her education at UW-Madison. In 1959, Rita married Dennis William Kehoe, of Watertown, at the St. Josephat's Basillica in Milwaukee. She was a dedicated educator for 35 years and retired from the Mukwonago School District. Rita was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic church in Whitewater and St. Mary Catholic Church in Palmyra. She and Denny were active in the Latin American Mission Program. Rita was proud of her Polish heritage and had traveled to Poland. She enjoyed traveling, music, cooking, reading and spending time with her sister, Dorothy and her husband, Harry. Rita loved spending time with her children and their families. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Rita (Parker) Dow, William (Heather) Kehoe, Maria (David) Hinners; grandchildren, Heather (David) Buehler, Holly Dow, Morganne (Andrew) Seiner, Shannon Kehoe, Meghan Kehoe, Alex Hinners, Eric Hinners; great-granddaughter, Seraphine Buehler. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Apolonia Lassa; and sister, Dorothy Mitchell. A visitation will take place Monday, July 15, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI 53190. A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Palmyra, Wisconsin. Visitation will take place from 10 A.M. until the time of services. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra. Donations can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rita's honor. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Glenwood and Marquart Hospice for their continued care for both Rita and Denny. They would also like to thank the staff and parish of St. Mary Catholic church and St. Patrick Catholic church, of Whitewater, for their continued support. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2019