Gordy, Rita F. (Nee Harris) Passed away March 9, 2019 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Fred M. Gordy. Cherished mother of Michael (Vickie Newman) Gordy, Peter Gordy, Catherine (Daniel) Hall, Margaret (Richard Drew) Gordy and Jacqueline Gordy. Loving grandmother of Rachel (Eric Devanthery) Gordy, Alexandre Gordy, Sarah Hall, Anna Hall, Emily (Tom) Ganos, Chloe Drew, Sophie Drew and dear great-grandmother of Joshua Riley and Sven Devanthery. Fond sister-in-law of June (Herb) Gronik. Longtime chaplain for the Milwaukee Jewish Chaplaincy. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends. Funeral services Tuesday, March 12th at 11:00 AM at the Jewish Home and Care Center, 1414 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee. Burial to follow at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 South 43rd Street, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the Wisconsin Society for Jewish Learning or the Jewish Home and Care Center appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019