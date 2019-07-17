Services
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Sinkovec, Rita F. (Nee Gilgenbach) Reunited with her loving husband John of 51 years on June 21, 2019, at the age of 98 years. Beloved mom of John (Joan), Jerome, Jeffrey (Sharon), Susan, the late Janet, the late James and the late Joseph. Loving grandmother of Alice (Greg), Kelly, Bryan, Melissa and Samantha. Great-grandmother of Julian, Cale and Willow. Dear sister of Joan (Herb) Nickel, Mary (Michael) Jasin and the late Doris Kuklinski. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and family. Memorial gathering at the funeral home on Friday, July 19 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, we invite people to donate to Street Angels, an organization devoted to helping the homeless. Rita was a generous soul that enriched all the lives that touched her. Thank you to Dr. Joseph Nicholas for the wonderful care he provided to Rita throughout her life.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
