Sinkovec, Rita F. (Nee Gilgenbach) Reunited with her loving husband John of 51 years on June 21, 2019, at the age of 98 years. Beloved mom of John (Joan), Jerome, Jeffrey (Sharon), Susan, the late Janet, the late James and the late Joseph. Loving grandmother of Alice (Greg), Kelly, Bryan, Melissa and Samantha. Great-grandmother of Julian, Cale and Willow. Dear sister of Joan (Herb) Nickel, Mary (Michael) Jasin and the late Doris Kuklinski. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and family. Memorial gathering at the funeral home on Friday, July 19 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, we invite people to donate to Street Angels, an organization devoted to helping the homeless. Rita was a generous soul that enriched all the lives that touched her. Thank you to Dr. Joseph Nicholas for the wonderful care he provided to Rita throughout her life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019