Rita G. Speth Notice
Speth, Rita G. (Nee Herriges) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Carl. Loving mother of Michael, Nancy, James (Nancy), Geralyn, Denise (Larry) Freigang, Susan, Celeste (Ken) Reynolds, Jacqueline (Robert) and Germaine. Cherished grandmother of Briony Harmer, Carly Fredericks, Alex Freigang, Tony Speth, Joseph Yamat, Erin Repko, Maxwell Reynolds and William Reynolds. Great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Clemens, Gerald, Kathleen Muldoon, Evelyn Marshall, and Andrew. Preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Jerome, Joseph, Sylvester, Lucina, Raymond, Donald, Albert and Frank. Also loved by other family and friends. Visitation at ST. STANISLAUS CHURCH, 524 W. Historic Mitchell St., on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. Requiem High Mass 11:30 AM. Private interment Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Stanislaus. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Guglielmo Sala, Reverend Canon Benoit Jayr, and Horizon Home Care and Hospice for their exceptional care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
