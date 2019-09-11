Services
Wisconsin Memorial Park Inc
13235 W CAPITOL DR
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 781-7474
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Inc
13235 W CAPITOL DR
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Inc
13235 W CAPITOL DR
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Gagainis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Gagainis


1912 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Gagainis Notice
Rita Gagainis

Mequon - (nee Palameiks) Passed away peacefully and joined her departed husband Edgar on September 5, 2019 at age 107. Dear mother of Sam and Bill (Susan). Rita was a friend to many and will be dearly missed.

Rita was a gifted gardener and a hobby botanist. She was a talented seamstress who made her own clothes. She was a strong, loving and joyful person with a touch of vinegar.

Gathering at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of Flowers, 13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1pm. Memorial Service at 2pm.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline