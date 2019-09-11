|
|
Rita Gagainis
Mequon - (nee Palameiks) Passed away peacefully and joined her departed husband Edgar on September 5, 2019 at age 107. Dear mother of Sam and Bill (Susan). Rita was a friend to many and will be dearly missed.
Rita was a gifted gardener and a hobby botanist. She was a talented seamstress who made her own clothes. She was a strong, loving and joyful person with a touch of vinegar.
Gathering at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of Flowers, 13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1pm. Memorial Service at 2pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019