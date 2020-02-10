Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Garity
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Rita Garity

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Rita Garity Notice
Sr. Rita Garity SSND

Born to Eternal Life February 6, 2020, age 98. Survived by her sister Rose, nieces, nephews, in-laws and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Johanna, her brothers Joseph and Frank, and her sisters Mary (Sr. Roberta, SSND), Ellen (Sr. Ellen SSND) and Betty.

A Wake Service will be celebrated Monday, February 17 at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Monday from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline