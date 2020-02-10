|
Sr. Rita Garity SSND
Born to Eternal Life February 6, 2020, age 98. Survived by her sister Rose, nieces, nephews, in-laws and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Johanna, her brothers Joseph and Frank, and her sisters Mary (Sr. Roberta, SSND), Ellen (Sr. Ellen SSND) and Betty.
A Wake Service will be celebrated Monday, February 17 at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Monday from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020