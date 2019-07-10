Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Gorichs, Rita (Nee Czubakowski) Born to Eternal Life on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Edward J. Gorichs. Loving mother of Roxanne (Robert) Hardy, Sharon (Douglas) Anderson, Lorrie Gorichs and Edward Jr. (Starlene) Gorichs. Cherished grandmother of Kristin, Marie, Andrea (Bryan) Singewald, Robbie, Derrick, Holly and Jennifer (Jerry) Dixon. Great grandmother of Lilly, David, Brayden, Dylan, Grace, Ryan and the late Donovan. Loving daughter of the late Anton and Helen Czubakowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Rita was deeply committed to caring for her family and cherished their gatherings. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home SUNDAY, July 14, 2019 from 2-4 PM. Memorial Service at 4 PM. Private inurnment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
