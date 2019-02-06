|
Grant, Rita (Nee Galubinski) Born To Eternal Life on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, age 86 years. Loving wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother of the late Mark Grant and loving mother of Debra (Jeff) Bertacchini, and Gregory (Sheri) Grant. Proud granny of Elliot Grant, Elizabeth Bertacchini and Alison and Lilian Grant. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, February 15, from 11-11:45AM at St. Mary's Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave. A Memorial Mass will follow at 12(Noon). Rita was proud to have served her community by being a vital part of the Whitnall School District for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Humane Animal Welfare Society - Waukesha (www.hawspets.org), are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019