Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Faith Community
9520 W. Forest Home Ave.
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Grant


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Rita Grant Notice
Grant, Rita (Nee Galubinski) Born To Eternal Life on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, age 86 years. Loving wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother of the late Mark Grant and loving mother of Debra (Jeff) Bertacchini, and Gregory (Sheri) Grant. Proud granny of Elliot Grant, Elizabeth Bertacchini and Alison and Lilian Grant. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, February 15, from 11-11:45AM at St. Mary's Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave. A Memorial Mass will follow at 12(Noon). Rita was proud to have served her community by being a vital part of the Whitnall School District for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Humane Animal Welfare Society - Waukesha (www.hawspets.org), are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now