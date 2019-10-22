Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Rita J. Deehr

Rita J. Deehr Notice
Rita J. Deehr

Franklin, WI - (Nee Bartol) Born to Eternal Life October 19, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Donald Deehr. Loving mother of James, Thomas (Deborah Hart) and Kenneth Deehr. Dear grandmother of Carrie Ann (Lorant), Brian (Noelle), James (Jamie) and Jason (Amy). Great grandma of Lorant Jr., Cayla, Aislyn, Brooke, Sterling, Preston, Mia, Olivia and Camden. Sister of Joan (Jack) Rosploch. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL Franklin, WI on Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of services at 12 Noon. Private Interment Mt.Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019
