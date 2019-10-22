|
Rita J. Deehr
Franklin, WI - (Nee Bartol) Born to Eternal Life October 19, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Donald Deehr. Loving mother of James, Thomas (Deborah Hart) and Kenneth Deehr. Dear grandmother of Carrie Ann (Lorant), Brian (Noelle), James (Jamie) and Jason (Amy). Great grandma of Lorant Jr., Cayla, Aislyn, Brooke, Sterling, Preston, Mia, Olivia and Camden. Sister of Joan (Jack) Rosploch. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL Franklin, WI on Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of services at 12 Noon. Private Interment Mt.Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019