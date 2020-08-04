Rita J. HaveyBorn into Eternal Life on August 1st, 2020 at age 94.Beloved mother of Roberta (Jerry) McDaniel, Paula Havey, Stephen (Mary Kay) Havey, Patrick (Roberta) Havey, Michelle (Vito) Maria, and Lisa Havey. Proud "Nana" to Elizabeth, Nicholas, Francesca, Hayley, and Valentina. Great-grandmother of Walter. Preceded in death by her husband Francis. Dear daughter of the late Valentine and Mary (Sobczak) Wysocki. Sister of the late Joseph, Jeanette Kubel, Alois, Charlotte Roock, Alice Mazurek, Gerald, and Raymond. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Rita was the Co-Founder, Vice-President & Treasurer of Havey Fund-Raising, volunteered for many years at St. Luke's Hospital and Alverno College Elementary School, a former employee of Marquette University, Great Lakes Naval Base, and the VA Hospital. Very proud of her Polish heritage, Rita was also a member of the Polanki club and even served as its President for one term. Rita was also known as a talented interior designer, cook and baker. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home from 9:30 - 11:30 am, Friday, August 7th. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church. Private interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Havey family.