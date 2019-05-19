|
|
Heksel, Rita J. (Nee Rutkowski) Born to Eternal Life May 16, 2019 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by her husband Arthur, infant son Arthur, and brother Daniel Rutkowski. Loving mom of Camille Grunewald and Susan (Dennis) Wojtecki. Proud grandma of Jeremy Wojtecki. "GG" to Jackson and Everly Wojtecki. Dear sister of Colette Switalski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, May 23rd, 9:30 AM to 11 AM, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 3100 W. Parnell Ave., Milwaukee. Funeral Mass at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to The .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019