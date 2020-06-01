Rita Jane Behr
Waterford - Behr, Rita Jane (nee Greil), age 69, of Waterford, joined her husband Gene Louis Behr and the angels of heaven on May 29, 2020.
After a lifetime of laughter shared with all she encountered, above all she leaves a legacy of Christian faith and deep devotion to her beloved daughter Emily Behr and sons Jason Behr and Brian (Michelle) Behr and granddaughter Kathleen. Also survived by her siblings, Mary Jo (Don) Carson, Tom (Nancy) Greil, Donna (Richard) Friemoth, Marsha (John) Napientek.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents, and husband Gene.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM at Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall 345 Hickory Hollow Drive, Waterford, WI 53185, with services beginning at 12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Christian Broadcasting Network Full obituary appears at www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.