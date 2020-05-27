Rita L. Vogel
Rita L. Vogel died in her sleep Sunday, May 24, at her group home in Brown Deer. She was 64. Rita, daughter of the late Charles R. and Dolores A. Vogel, was born with Down syndrome and lived much of her life at home with her family. She was loved by all who knew her, but especially by her late brother and guardian, Paul R. Vogel. Rita is survived by brothers Charles G. (Kathleen) of Mequon and David M. (Christine) of Wauwatosa, nieces Kate (Robb) Edwards, Clare (Daniel) Friedrich, and Jean Vogel, and nephews Mathew C. (Brenna) Vogel and Paul B. Vogel, and grand nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass with attendance limited by the pandemic has been celebrated. Memorials appreciated to Pro-Life Wisconsin or the charity of your choice.
Rita L. Vogel died in her sleep Sunday, May 24, at her group home in Brown Deer. She was 64. Rita, daughter of the late Charles R. and Dolores A. Vogel, was born with Down syndrome and lived much of her life at home with her family. She was loved by all who knew her, but especially by her late brother and guardian, Paul R. Vogel. Rita is survived by brothers Charles G. (Kathleen) of Mequon and David M. (Christine) of Wauwatosa, nieces Kate (Robb) Edwards, Clare (Daniel) Friedrich, and Jean Vogel, and nephews Mathew C. (Brenna) Vogel and Paul B. Vogel, and grand nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass with attendance limited by the pandemic has been celebrated. Memorials appreciated to Pro-Life Wisconsin or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 31, 2020.