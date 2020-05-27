Rita L. Vogel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita L. Vogel

Rita L. Vogel died in her sleep Sunday, May 24, at her group home in Brown Deer. She was 64. Rita, daughter of the late Charles R. and Dolores A. Vogel, was born with Down syndrome and lived much of her life at home with her family. She was loved by all who knew her, but especially by her late brother and guardian, Paul R. Vogel. Rita is survived by brothers Charles G. (Kathleen) of Mequon and David M. (Christine) of Wauwatosa, nieces Kate (Robb) Edwards, Clare (Daniel) Friedrich, and Jean Vogel, and nephews Mathew C. (Brenna) Vogel and Paul B. Vogel, and grand nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass with attendance limited by the pandemic has been celebrated. Memorials appreciated to Pro-Life Wisconsin or the charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
2622423120
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved