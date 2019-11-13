Services
Rita M. Betlej

Rita M. Betlej

Greenfield - (Nee Swenarski) Born to Eternal Life November 12, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Betlej. Loving mother of Julia (Richard) McKagan, Joseph (Kit) Betlej, Rae Ann (Michael) Dorlack, Jane and Jean Betlej. Dear sister of Sr. Mary Rita Clare Swenarski. Further survived by 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (6060 W. Loomis Rd. Greendale, WI) on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 9 - 10:45 AM with the Funeral Mass to begin at 11 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Parkinson's Assoc would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
