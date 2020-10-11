1/
Rita M. Chovanec
Rita M Chovanec

Cudahy - (nee Bigott) Passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, age 91. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph, son Jeffrey Blackstone, brother William and sister-in-law Amy Bigott. Mother to Linda M. (Scott) Athas and Joseph J. Chovanec. Grandma to Season and Brent Wilson, Christopher and Angie Athas, Nicole and Shaun Resie and great-grandma to 12 great-grandchildren.

Survived by nieces and nephews; James (Mary) Chovanec, Steve Stewart, Gerard Macek, Dan (Amy) Chovanec, John (Tina) Chovanec, Ian Chovanec. Cheryl (Anthony) Day, Lynn (Ron) Damitz, Gayle (Tim) Galaska, Ann Macek, Therese (Rick) Rehberg, and Daniel, David, Nancy, Judy and Chris Bigott. Sister-in-law to Rosemary (Frank) Macek, Lydia (Arnold) Stewart and the late Frank (Betty) Chovanec and John Chovanec.

Rita worked at Masterlock from 1949-1951, Northwestern Mutual from 1951-1954, DePaul Hospital 1963-1972, and the Ladish Company from 1972-1982. She retired in 1993. She was affiliated and involved with Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Czech Catholic Union, Chrildren International and Divine Mercy Parish. Due to COVID-19, the family will be having services for immediate family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
