Rita M. Hughes

Rita M. Hughes Notice
Rita M. Hughes

(nee Moll) of Grafton. Born to Eternal Life March 18, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Loving mom of Mary (Charles) Hoffmann, Timothy Hughes, Kathleen (Tom) Helm and Patrick Hughes. Adoring grandma of Samantha Hughes, Andrew Hoffmann, Erin (Alex) Large, Michael (Autumn) Hoffmann, Brian (Danielle) Helm, Daniel Helm and Emily Kotecki. Dear great-grandma of Kaleb, Levi, Chase, Ashaya and Keshawna. Beloved sister of Judith (James) Francois and sister-in-law of Kay Moll. Longtime best friend of Lois Kuehn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard, son Richard "Dick", great-grandson Sawyer Helm, brothers Richard (the late Ronnie) Moll, Thomas Moll, sister-in-law Marge (the late John) Armbruster and brother-in-law William (the late Lillian) Hughes.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In the words of Rita Hughes, "KEEP YOUR ASS HOME"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
