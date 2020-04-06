|
|
Rita M. Kenny
(Nee Andraszczyk) Born to Eternal Life on March 20, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Preceded in death by her husband Richard Kenny. Survived by her children Steve (Janet), Gary (Arleen), Richard (Teri) and Susan (Dean) Ziegelbauer, her grandchildren Russell (Nancy), Lynn (Jason) Richards, Renee (Daniel) Bubna, Chad (Anne), Rebecca (Benjamin) Bindl, RJ, Chandra (John Volker), Shannon (Weston Heupel) and her treasured great-grandchildren. Sister of Mary Panfil (John Regner). Sister-in-law of Joanne (Larry) Roberts.
Rita will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020