Rita M. Singer(nee Netzler) Born to Eternal Life July 26, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Joe Singer. Dear mother of David (Debbie), Cynthia, and Gary Singer. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey and Shannon Singer. Fond sister of Joan (the late Gerald) Weber and John (Doris) Netzler. Sister-in-law of Dennis (Elaine), Ralph (Anna), the late Kenneth (the late Barbara), and the late Alvin Singer. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Minnie (nee Repinski) Netzler. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Rita was a food service employee at Milwaukee Public Schools.Visitation Saturday, August 1, from 10:30-11:30 AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler, with a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.The family wishes to thank the the staffs at Ellen's Home-North in Germantown and Seasons Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Agnes Parish in Butler would be appreciated.